Former world number 1 Novak Djokovic is not having the greatest of seasons. The Spaniard was barred from competing in the Australia Open 2022 due to a vaccination issue, which he claimed was his fundamental right followed by a shocking quarter-final loss at the hands of arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the recently concluded French Open 2022.

In the latest development, Novak Djokovic's participation at the US Open is also doubtful since US government recently released fresh COVID-19 guidelines for the country. As per latest guidelines in the country, some of the restrictions were lifted, but there is no change in the rules for foreigners to compulsorily show proof of vaccination against the virus.

While Novak Djokovic already made it clear earlier that he will not get the vaccine as he strongly endorses an individual's freedom to choose what to put in the body, the United States Tennis Association has already declared last week that they will not ask the government for special exemptions for unvaccinated players.

As the news broke, several tennis fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the rules and even one of the fans started a petition and argued if unvaccinated American players can participate in the tournament, Novak Djokovic should be allowed to do so as well.

He wrote, "There is absolutely no reason at this stage of the pandemic to not allow Djokovic to play at the US Open 2022. The US Government and USTA must work together to allow him to play. If unvaccinated American players can play, Djokovic as one of the legends of the game must be allowed to play. MAKE IT HAPPEN, USTA," Ranjan wrote in the petition.

Novak Djokovic won the grass court Major in 2018, 2019, and 2021, which makes him the clear favourite to lift his seventh Wimbledon trophy this year. Last year, Djokovic defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the title match and levelled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for 20 Grand Slams win. But Nadal is two major wins ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic after winning the recently concluded French Open 2022.