Nothing's Phone (3a) Community Edition limited to 1,000 units; what's special about it [read now]

Nothing on Monday announced the Phone (3a) Community Edition, a limited-release variant of the Phone (3a) developed through the company's annual Community Edition Project. The initiative, now in its second year, invites users and independent creators to participate directly in the design, software elements and marketing of a real consumer device.

The 2025 edition drew more than 700 submissions across hardware design, software, accessories, and visual storytelling. Four entries were selected as winners after months of iteration with Nothing's design, software, and marketing teams in London.

For hardware, designer Emre Kayganaci created a retro-inspired colorway and packaging that reference late-1990s and early-2000s tech aesthetics while retaining the Phone (3a)'s transparent identity. In a new accessories category, Ambrogio Tacconi and Louis Aymonod designed a custom dice-themed accessory using Nothing's Ndot 55 typography, developed with the brand's creative team.

A custom lock screen clock and matching set of wallpapers—designed by Jad Zock—form the software component of the special edition. The clock uses multiple font weights to simplify readability, while the wallpapers link the rear colour treatment with the front interface and include several themed variations.

The project's marketing campaign, titled "Made Together," was created by Sushruta Sarkar. Unlike a traditional product campaign, it focuses on the co-creation process itself rather than the final design.

Nothing says it refined the Community Edition process this year by releasing all briefs simultaneously, offering participants more time with internal teams, and adding a £1,000 prize for each category.

The release comes alongside the company's latest community investment round. Last week, Nothing opened a $5 million raise at its existing $1.3 billion Series C valuation, allowing supporters to invest through Wefunder and Crowdcube at the same price per share as institutional investors.

The Phone (3a) Community Edition is based on the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Only 1,000 units will be produced globally. Priced at Rs 28,999, the device will be available exclusively at a one-day drop event in Bengaluru on December 13, 2025.

