Global consumer electronics brand Nothing on Tuesday launched Phone (2), its second-generation flagship smartphone, in India with new Glyph Interface at the back, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, 50MP dual rear camera and a 6.7-inch OLED display.

Phone (2) is available for re-order in white and dark gray finishes, with following variants to choose from: 8GB/128GB in dark gray (Rs 44,999), 12GB/256GB (Rs 49,999) and 12GB/512GB (Rs 54,999) in both colours.

Phone (2) pre-order pass buyers in India are now able to choose their preferred variant and place their order till July 20. Pre-order pass buyers can also buy the all-new Ear (2) Black for Rs 8,999.

The device will go on open sale in India on July 21 via Flipkart and select retail outlets, the company said in a statement.

"With Phone (2), we deliver top-notch features while encouraging a more intentional smartphone usage through hardware and software design innovation," said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing.

The new Glyph Interface at the back enables users to minimise screen interactions by accessing key information at a glance.

Additionally, users have the ability to assign personalised light and sound sequences to contacts and apps, allowing them to stay one step ahead of incoming notifications.

"The Glyph Interface can now serve as a visual countdown and progress tracker for ride or delivery services," said the company.

The device provides a more ergonomic hands-on experience with a 1 mm thinner midframe and a pillowed glass back.

Phone (2).



An icon, evolved. Purposefully designed from the inside out to deliver a premium experience you can count on. With new ways to interact with a smartphone to allow you to feel more present when it matters most.



Come to the bright side. pic.twitter.com/gBYBJKezNo — Nothing (@nothing) July 11, 2023

"Nothing OS 2.0 empowers users to customize grid design, widget size, and color themes, while introducing new folder layouts and illustrated covers," the company informed.

Phone (2) offers Nothing's most premium smartphone camera experience to date, featuring a 32MP front camera, and a dual rear camera system that has two advanced 50 MP sensors, with a main sensor upgraded to the Sony IMX890.

Equipped with an advanced 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP), Phone (2) has the ability to process camera data up to 4,000 times more than its predecessor, Phone (1).

To further enhance the camera experience, Motion Capture 2.0, an advanced AI-based technology, facilitates real-time identification of moving subjects to ensure precise focus on all crucial details in a frame.

Phone (2) offers video recording capabilities in 4K resolution at 60fps on the main rear camera.

Additionally, the front camera enables captivating self-recording in immersive 1080P at 60fps.

Phone (2) offers a 4700mAh battery. Users can charge fast and wirelessly, reaching 50 per cent power in just under 20 minutes of fast wired charging, the company claimed.

(With inputs from IANS)