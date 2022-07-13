London-based consumer electronics company Nothing on Tuesday launched its much-awaited first smartphone called Phone (1) that will be available in India for a pre-order introductory price of Rs 31,999.

The 6.55-inch device offers 50MP dual camera at the rear, a refined Nothing operating system (OS), 120Hz OLED display with HDR10+ and a custom-built Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset.

For pre-order customers, Nothing will be available on Flipkart for 8GB/128GB (Rs 31,999), 8GB/256GB (Rs 34,999) and the 12GB/256GB (Rs 37,999).

For general buyers, Phone (1) will be available in both white and black colours, with three variants -- 8GB/128GB (Rs 32,999), 8GB/256GB (Rs 35,999), and 12GB/256GB (Rs 38,999).

The sale of Nothing Phone (1) in India will start on Flipkart from 7 p.m. on July 21.

"We designed Phone (1) as a product we'd be proud to share with friends and family. This simple principle helped us wander off the beaten path, tune into our instincts, and create an experience that hopefully marks the start of change in a stagnant industry," said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing.

Additionally, pre-order customers in India will get an HDFC instant discount of Rs 2,000, along with other offers like Ear (1) earbuds for Rs 5,999.

With more than 200,000 pre-order waitlists and bids over $3,000 for the first 100 serialised units, it's one of the most anticipated tech products in years, according to the company.

The smartphone offers the 'Glyph' interface which is a new way of communicating to help minimise screen time.

It offers unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs to indicate who's calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.

For quieter focus, the 'Flip to Glyph' feature triggers silent, lights-only notifications by placing Phone (1) with the Glyph Interface face up.

Nothing Phone (1) features a transparent back with a unique design composed of over 400 components, with 100 per cent recycled aluminium frame.

Dual-side Gorilla Glass 5 provides toughness, while advanced vibration motors make touch responses life-like in the device, said the company.

The symmetrical bezels and aluminium frame adds elegance, lightness and durability.

Nothing OS comes with zero bloatware and a smooth user experience.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset is custom-made to include wireless and reverse charging.

The company said that the users can get 18 hours of use with every charge and two days on standby, and it can reach 50 per cent power in just 30 minutes of charge.

The company's ear (1) has sold over 530,000 units to date.

(With inputs from IANS)