London-based Nothing on Thursday announced the launch of Ear (3), its latest flagship wireless earbuds with advanced voice technology, refined design, and improved performance metrics. The new TWS earbuds introduce an integrated Super Mic housed in the charging case, enhanced adaptive noise cancellation, and an upgraded battery that extends listening hours. Let's take a closer look at what the new earphones have to offer.

Super Mic, design refinements and call clarity

At the center of Ear (3)'s feature set is Super Mic, a dual-microphone system positioned in the charging case that uses ambient filtering to suppress background noise by up to 95 dB. Activated through a TALK button, the system enables clearer voice calls and also allows users to record voice notes directly into Essential Space, which can be auto-transcribed on devices running Nothing OS.

There are three directional microphones on each earbud, combined with a bone-conduction Voice Pick-up Unit (VPU). The VPU translates micro-vibrations from the jaw and ear canal into electrical signals, further isolating the user's voice. This is supported by a multi-channel AI-powered noise cancellation model trained on more than 20 million hours of audio, capable of reducing wind noise by over 25 dB.

Ear (3) also incorporates real-time adaptive noise cancellation up to 45 dB, adjusting every 600 milliseconds to environmental changes. Fit-related leakage is monitored every 1,875 milliseconds, continuously optimising the listening profile, according to Nothing.

On the design front, the earbuds retain Nothing's signature transparent aesthetic, now enhanced with polished metal elements. A metal-insulator-metal (MIM) antenna, just 0.35 mm thick, boosts transmission power by 15% and improves signal sensitivity by 20% over its predecessor. The charging case is made from 100% recycled aluminum, processed through 27 precision techniques to create a seamless unibody finish.

Sound, performance and market positioning

The new earbuds come with 12mm dynamic drivers featuring a patterned diaphragm, offering a 20% larger radiating area compared with the previous generation. The result, according to Nothing, is stronger bass output (4–6 dB boost) and enhanced treble response (up to 4 dB gain), leading to a wider soundstage and cleaner mids.

Battery capacity has been upgraded to 55 mAh per bud, delivering up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge — 90 minutes longer than the prior model — and up to 38 hours with the charging case. A 10-minute USB-C charge yields up to 10 hours of listening, while wireless charging support adds convenience.

Connectivity is powered by Bluetooth 5.4 with LDAC codec support, alongside a low-latency gaming mode reducing delays to below 120 milliseconds. Ear (3) supports Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and iOS pairing. Through the Nothing X app, users can customise controls and access features such as activating Essential Space or integrating ChatGPT.

Ear (3) will be available in black and white at a retail price of £179/$179/€179. Global pre-orders opened on September 18, with open sales commencing on September 25 in select markets. However, the company has not revealed India launch details or the pricing.