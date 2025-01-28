In a surprising turn of events, tech company Nothing is reportedly planning to launch three new phones before the release of its highly anticipated Nothing Phone (3). The news comes as a surprise to many, as the company had previously confirmed the launch of the Nothing Phone (3) for this year. However, recent reports suggest that the launch might be delayed, with the first device from Nothing, the Nothing Phone (3a), expected to be unveiled on March 4th.

The Nothing Phone (3a) is set to be the first device from the company, and its launch has been confirmed even though the brand has yet to officially reveal it. Nothing, however, has already confirmed that it is hosting a launch event on March 4.

The Nothing Phone (3) is expected to launch after three other smartphones from the brand, according to tipster Yogesh Brar. This means that there might be a Nothing Phone (3) in the second half of the year since the first launch is scheduled for March 4th. This list could also include CMF smartphones, possibly the CMF Phone 2.

Although not officially revealed, the Flipkart teaser for the Nothing launch on March 4th has hinted that it's the Phone (3a). Nothing CEO's leaked email also mentions a "landmark" release in addition to the Phone (3). So there does seem to be a lot planned by Nothing for this year.

Nothing has so far dropped a teaser for its upcoming launch. It hints at a redesigned camera module and on that suggests a triple-camera setup. This would be an upgrade as the current models have a dual-camera setup. Other upgrades expected with the upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) are Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and a telephoto sensor. Since everything's under speculation for now, we should wait for more details.

The event, tagged "Power in Perspective," will commence at 10:00 am GMT (3:30 pm IST) and is expected to coincide with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. Flipkart, Nothing's exclusive retail partner in India, has already created a dedicated landing page for the upcoming product.

The teaser video reveals a glimpse of the device's rear camera and signature Glyph interface, reminiscent of Nothing's existing smartphone lineup. Although technical details remain under wraps, the upcoming device is expected to run on a Snapdragon chipset and ship with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1. If consistent with its predecessors, the new phone may prioritize aesthetics and a seamless user experience.

Nevertheless, Nothing, is set to make a significant announcement on 4th March, following a 510% YoY growth in Q3 2024. The company's ethos of innovation has earned it 8 Red Dot Awards and 10 iF Design Awards in 2024.