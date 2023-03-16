Celebrity weddings are occasions not just the couple but also the stars who come to the wedding. Netizens wait to scrutinise and praise the worthy and the not-so-worthy wedding guest looks of celebs. Amid all this, there was bound to be a buzz when Bobby Deol turned up for Alanna Panday's wedding in a simple tee and a joggers.

Social media reacts

Many felt that the recent success had gotten to his head and thus nothing else mattered in front of him. While some came up with reasons for his "woke up from bed" look. "This is what success does to you, everyone becomes insignificant," one user wrote. "Nothing is bigger than Lord Bobby now?" another user asked. "What is he wearing?" a social media user commented. "Does he think this is a pajama party?" another social media user asked.

Tanya receives love

On the other hand, Bobby's wife, Tanya received a lot of love and appreciation for her look at the function. "Look at his wife, all classy and elegant," one user wrote. "Didn't know Bobby's wife was so gorgeous," another user wrote. "She should be an actress too," one more user commented. "Bobby looking like her bodyguard," a social media user opined.

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother. Alanna, who is an influencer, is getting married to Ivor, who happens to be a photographer. The two are based out of LA and have come down to Mumbai for their wedding festivities.