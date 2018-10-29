MS Rajashekar, one of the most popular Kannada filmmakers who had been active in the industry since 1985, has passed away on Monday. The director was suffering from lung infection and was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. As the condition worsened, medical experts shifted him to the ventilator, but could not save his life.

MS Rajashekar had started his career in 1985 with the movie Dhruva Thare which featured none other than Superstar Rajkumar in the lead role. Upon its release, the film emerged as a huge blockbuster at the box-office, and thus, Rajashekar made his grand entry to Sandalwood.

In his career, MS Rajashekar had directed more than 30 films, and most of them emerged as superhits or megahits at the box-office. Some of his noted directorial ventures include 'Ratha Sapthami' and 'Manamecchida Hudugi' with Shivarajkumar, 'Nanjundi Kalyana' with Raghavendra Rajkumar, 'Gandu Sidigundu' with Ambarish, and 'Kalyana Rekhe' with Malashri and Shashikumar.