Noted Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee hospitalised

Acclaimed Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee has been hospitalised on Friday morning after she complained of extreme uneasiness.

Her family sources said that the 70-year-old actress, always considered a favourite of legendary film directors -- Late Satyajit Ray, Late Ritwik Ghatak and Late Mrinal Sen -- was hospitalised after her blood sugar level shot up suddenly.

It is learnt that although her condition is more or less stable, she is extremely weak and is undergoing different medical tests at the hospital.

Family sources said that the actress was not too well for the last few days. Her family did not want to take any risk and got her admitted to the private hospital.

She got married to Nirmal Kumar, another legendary actor of Bengal movies. However, they are separated now. She has two daughters.

Her memorable films include Ritwik Ghatka's 'Subarnalata', 'Meghe Dhaka Tara' and 'Komol Gandhar', Satyajit Ray's 'Mahanagar', 'Charulata' and 'Kapurush' and Mrinal Sen's 'Baishe Srabon' and 'Calcutta 71'. Her roles against two superstars of Bengali movie, Late Uttam Kumar and Late Soumitra Chattopahyay were quite popular among the Bengali cine-buffs.