Noted Bollywood actor, writer and director Ranjit Chowdry has passed away on April 15 amid the coronavirus lockdown. He was 65. The reason behind his death is yet to be known.

Born on September 19, 1955, Ranjit was known for his stellar performances in movies like Khoobsurat, Khatta Meetha and Baaton Baaton Mein. He was the son of renowned theatre actor Pearl Padamsee. His brother Raell Padamsee shared the news of the actor's sad demise on Instagram. His funeral will be held on tomorrow.

"For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories on May 5th. With love, Raell," He wrote on Instagram.

May his soul rest in peace.