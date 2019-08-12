Vijay Devarakonda will be joining hands with ace filmmaker Puri Jagannath, who is basking in the success of ISmart Shankar. The director is going to fund the movie in association with actress Charmee Kaur.

Announcing the news, Charmee Kaur tweeted, "It's OFFICIAL!!! PC proudly announced our next project with one n only Vijay Deverkonda directed by our Puri Jagannadh ..Lavanya presentation

under the banner PURI CONNECTS and PURI JAGANNADH TOURING TALKIES Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur .. More details coming soon .. till than stay tuned !!! Urs Charmee kaur. [sic]"

Recently, there were rumours that Puri Jagannath had approached Rocking Star Yash, who came to national limelight with KGF: Chapter 1, for a film. It was widely reported that they were in talks for the director's long-pending film Jana Gana Mana.

"Puri always wanted to make Jana Gana Mana keeping the pan-India audience in mind. The story is a take on the gruesome murders, rape cases and crimes that shook our nation over the last few years. The director sat twice with Yash to discuss the script in Bengaluru, and the duo will meet again soon for the final narration," Indian Express quoted a source as saying over the development.

Reports in Telugu media claimed it would be a multilingual film, simultaneously shot in Telugu and Kannada, while being dubbed into Tamil and Hindi languages.

It looks like the project is not happening now and Puri Jagannath seems to have decided to go ahead with Vijay Devarakonda's film.

Meanwhile, Puri Jagannath has returned to his good form with ISmart Shankar after delivering a few duds at the box office.