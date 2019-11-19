Ajith Kumar has maintained safe distance from politics and political parties. By his own admission, the actor wants to remain an actor and he is content with it. Yet rumours on his political entry often make it to the headlines.

Now, an AIADMK minister has taken his mention while talking with the reporters. When asked about the recent political statements made by Rajinikanth and Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar at Kamal Haasan's Ungal Naan, he said, "Why should only Kamal, Rajini and Vijay come to politics? Why don't Ajith come to politics? We will rope in stars who are prudent to our party and interested to serve people," KR Rajendra Balaji, Tamil Nadu Minister of Dairy, is quoted as saying by Behindwoods.

His comments were seen as Ajith supporting the ruling AIADMK government. It also created a debate among the fans of the actor and the followers of the political party. However, the ardent fans, who allege the minister of using Thala's name for political mileage, claims that the Billa star is a politically-neutral person and will not support any political party.

As a matter of fact, Ajith disbanded his fans club after some of its members associated with a political party, a few years ago. It may be recalled that there were rumours of Thala becoming the successor of J Jayalalithaa, soon after her death in 2016, were doing rounds. In fact, it was speculated that it was her wish to see him leading the AIADMK party someday.

Talking about Rajini, KR Rajendra Balaji said that Rajinikanth should have forayed into politics during the Baasha days and it is difficult for him to make any impact, considering his age, now. However, he agreed with the superstar's comments that "anything can happen tomorrow."

Why did Rajinikanth say? Here is what he said at Ungal Naan:

Rajinikanth said that two years ago, nobody had imagined that Edappadi Palaniswami would become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, which for him, is "marvel and wonder." People had felt that the AIADMK government would fall in matter of weeks or months, but it survived.

"There was no one in Tamil Nadu who did not say the government would last only 20 days, a month or that it will fall in about four to five months..99 per cent of people said that...a wonder happened, a marvel happened...government did not fall, and is continuing overcoming all obstacles. A wonder and miracle had happened yesterday, is continuing today and tomorrow also it will happen," NDTV quoted him as saying at Kamal Haasan's Ungal Naan, a musical event organised to celebrate 60 years of his journey in film industry.

What Vijay's Father said:

Filmmaker and father of Vijay, SA Chandrasekhar urged Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to enter politics and fight together instead of fighting against each other. "You should establish your party, come to power, weed out corruption and then when you feel like you've had your fill, make way for your brothers," The News Minute quotes him as saying.