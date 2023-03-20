Trisha has teamed up with Thalapathy Vijay after 15 long years for Leo and fans of the actors are eagerly waiting to watch them back on the big screen. Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the team has been intensely shooting for a major schedule in Kashmir where even Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt joined the sets of the film. Pictures of Trisha and Vijay have been going viral on social media and fans can't wait to see more of them from the sets.

Though Trisha looks perfect for the role, did you know that she was not the first choice? Yes. Not Trisha, but another popular actress was first selected to be part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj universe. It is none other than Sai Pallavi.

Sai Pallavi was Lokesh's first choice for the film but the actor chose not to be part of it. Sai Pallavi felt her character did not have the weightage she wished to have and so, did not sign for it. Also, it is heard that Sai Pallavi rejected Ajith's Thunivu as well. She is said to have been offered the character played by Manju Warrier.

This proves that Sai Pallavi is more focused on choosing and playing characters that have prominence in the story, unlike the film where heroines appear before duet songs and disappear after that. So Sai Pallavi, who made her Tamil debut with Dhanush's Maari 2, let go of Ajith and Vijay's films. Pallavi was later seen in NGK and Gargi and will next be seen playing the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the actor's film with Rajkumar Periyasamy, and the shooting of the film tentatively titled 'SK 21' is to commence in April. More details on her next projects are awaited. As per the update, she has not signed any other film yet.