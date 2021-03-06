Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, whose property was raided by the Income Tax officials this week, has finally opened up about the intense search, starting March 3, in a series of tweets from her official handle.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Badla' star expressed her thoughts and wrote: "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily. 1. The keys of the "alleged" bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. In a second tweet, she responded to the questions raised about an alleged Rs. 5 crore cash receipt that was stated by the I-T officials.

She tweeted: "2. The "alleged" receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I've been refused that money before." While in the third tweet, the actress wrote: "3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S- "not so sasti" anymore."

The last tweet was made in response to a remark made by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. She said that the same persons were raided in 2013 as well, but it did not lead to an outcry like in the present case.

In a media interaction, the minister said: "First of all, I am not commenting on any A or B individual. (But) since the names were taken, (I want to say) the very same names were raided in 2013. It wasn't an issue (in 2013). It's an issue now."

Taapsee's boyfriend seeks help

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe addressed Union minister Kiren Rijiju in a tweet and wrote: "Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing Flag of India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee's houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju please do something," he had written.

However, responding to his tweet, the minister had advised Mathias to focus on his "professional duties" as the matter is not their domain. "Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports," Rijiju said on Twitter.

Raids across 30 locations

On March 3, the Income Tax Department started the raids on the residences and offices of Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as well as his partners, who had launched the now-shuttered production house named Phantom Films.

According to reports, the raids, which are a part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films, were carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune. The raids also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and a few other executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed.