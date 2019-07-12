The cast of Vijay's upcoming sports-drama has got bigger and better after the makers roped in a football legend to act in a cameo. IM Vijayan, who is a popular name among the football fans in the country, will be sharing screen space with Thalapathy in the Atlee Kumar-directorial flick.

Rumours are rife that IM Vijayan will do a guest appearance in Bigil and it is expected to be a crucial character for the progress of the story in the Vijay-starrer. Industry insiders believe that his inclusion adds a lot of weight to the content considering that the story revolves around an ambitious football coach played by Thalapathy.

This is not the first time that IM Vijayan is acting in a film. Earlier, he was seen in films like Komban and Thimiru. Popularly known as Kalo Harin, he was captain of the Indian football team between 2000 and 2004. The fans remember him for his aggressive style of playing and his attacking partnership at striker position with Bhaichung Bhutia.

Coming to Bigil, Vijay plays the dual role of a gangster and his footballer son. How the son ensures the victory of the woman football team in the national level competition forms the crux of the story.

Indhuja Ravichandran plays the captain of Tamil Nadu woman football team. Nayanthara plays Vijay's love interest, while Jackie Shroff is said to be doing the character of a villain. Vivek, Daniel Balaji, Rajkumar, Yogi Babu and a host of other actors are part of the flick.

Two-time Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman is scoring the music, GK Vishnu is handling the cinematography and Ruben is the editor of Bigil.

Recently, there were rumours that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan will be doing a special cameo in Bigil, but sources close to the production house denied the reports.