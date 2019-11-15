In the recent weeks, there have been lots of speculations about Atlee Kumar's next movie. From Hindi to Tamil media, it was widely-reported that the director is collaborating with none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Now, there is different speculation doing rounds about his next film.

Atlee-Vijay fourth Collaboration on the Cards?

If the latest rumours are to be believed, Atlee Kumar will be teaming up with none other than Vijay. Yes, they are heading for their fourth collaboration after Theri, Mersal and Bigil. The director had posted a picture on Twitter on Thursday, 14 November, in which the director and Vijay, both are seen wearing a jersey with number '5' written on it.

Many are now seeing it an indication of Atlee collaborating with Vijay in his fifth movie. Apart from this, the director has not given any hint about their collaboration.

Thalapathy 64

Currently, Vijay is busy with his 64th movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame. The shooting is in progress in New Delhi. It is said to be a quickie which will be ready for release by April 2020.

In that case, Atlee Kumar's film with Vijay will only begin once he wraps up Lokesh Kanagaraj's film. However, a section of audience might be disappointed if Atlee's rumoured project with Shah Rukh Khan does not materialise.

A leading Bollywood site had claimed that the King Khan had offered a fat pay-check to direct his next flick to the Tamil director. "Shah Rukh Khan has been reading many scripts. He has been having intense interactions with Ali Abbas Zafar but that film is not happening right now for some reason. Ali too has got busy with his web series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan. On the other hand, Atlee's film with superstar Vijay, Bigil, is expected to release in sometime. The director was to do another film with Vijay in December but again, this project is not happening at the moment. Atlee's dates, hence, are free from December," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.