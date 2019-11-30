Atlee Kumar's rumoured movie with Shah Rukh Khan seems to be not happening now. The Tamil filmmaker's Bollywood dreams have now taken a backseat and he will be teaming up with Vijay again after delivering three hits in the row in the form of Theri, Mersal and Bigil.

Vijay-Atlee Ready for Fourth Collaboration

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Atlee Kumar is prepping up to work with Vijay again. The ace filmmaker had already talks with the actor and the deal has already been stuck.

Vijay is currently working on his next film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the film is presently referred to as Thalapathy 64. The shooting of the flick will be wrapped up by February and his Atlee's film is expected to take off in March.

Unconfirmed reports have claimed that Sun Pictures will be funding Atlee Kumar's film with Vijay.

Vijay teaming up with Perarasu?

Contrary to this rumours, some reports say that Vijay will be joining hands with Perarasu. It will take off immediately after Thalapathy 64 and will be ready for Diwali 2020 release.

On the other hand, Shankar is also said to be in talks with Vijay and it will be the actor's 66th movie. The duo had earlier worked in Nanban, the Tamil remake of Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots.

Currently, Shankar is working on Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which has Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead.

Bigil at Box Office

Meanwhile, Vijay and Atlee's recent film Bigil, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, has stuck gold at the worldwide box office. In Tamil Nadu, it has made a record-breaking collection where it has minted Rs 148 crore in five weeks with a share of Rs 80 crore.

In South India alone, Bigil has grossed Rs 208 crore.