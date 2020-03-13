Vijay has been paid a bomb to act in his upcoming movie Master. In fact, the Tamil actor has got over 60 percent hike, considering his pay-check for his previous movie Bigil.

Bigil Remuneration

As per the buzz, the remunerations of Vijay's Bigil and current movie Master have been revealed by the latest notice issued by the Income Tax department. For the Atlee Kumar's mega-budget film, Thalapathy had received Rs 50 crore as remuneration.

Salary for Master

He used to get around Rs 35-40 crore paychecks. Since Bigil required his bulk dates, the actor is believed to have got Rs 50-crore salary from AGS Entertainment. Coming to Master, the 45-year old has got Rs 80 crore as remuneration.

Yes, the success of Vijay's previous movies and ability to pull the audience to theatres through his stardom are the primary factors which made the producers pay him such a big paychecks, say industry insiders.

Notably, Vijay's relative and close aides are funding the movie and there seems to be some understanding and agreement between the actor and producer, say industry insiders.

Interestingly, Vijay has already paid taxes for the said salaries. It may be recalled that there were rumours of the actor receiving Rs 100 crore as remuneration for Master.

Vijay vs Rajinikanth

It makes him the second highest-paid actor of Kollywood after Rajinikanth, who received Rs 118 crore as remuneration for his previous movie Darbar. However, the Tamil superstar's pay-check has come down to Rs 75 crore after AR Murugadoss' film bombed at the box office.

Master Release

The audio of Master is releasing this Sunday, 15 March. The film is scheduled for release on 9 April. The makers have already submitted the film to the regional censor board for the certification.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master is a crime drama in which Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a villain. Malavika Mohanan is the female lead.