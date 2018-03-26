Known for his romantic films, Imtiaz Ali is teaming up with an actor who's had 100% success rate in Bollywood till now. Any guesses?

Well, it's none other than Varun Dhawan.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Imtiaz Ali has been discussing an untitled love story with Varun and have met twice in a month already. So, what happens to the film with Shahid Kapoor?

A report on Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying, "The script was a little edgy and even though Shahid loved it, the producers approached were somewhat sceptical about its experimental nature. Shahid and Imtiaz met recently and have decided to keep this film on the backburner for now. Imtiaz and Shahid may return to this project next year or maybe later."

Imtiaz, who kept quiet on this for a long time told PTI: "It is not a travel-oriented film, which is a good thing for me, it will be different for me... Shahid and I have met and spoken about it but it's not as if we have decided and signed anything at all. There's nothing officially planned about it."

Shahid's spokesperson told the tabloid, "Imtiaz hasn't made an official announcement about his next film or its cast. When he is ready to do so he will make the requisite announcement."

And what happens to Imtiaz's favourite — Ranbir Kapoor (the two have worked together on Rockstar and Tamasha previously)? Well, according to the reports, he is giving that a break.

So, when will the announcement be? Mirror report suggests that once Varun wraps up promoting Shoojit Sircar's October, it will follow.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is busy shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu, while Ranbir Kapoor is busy with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Imtiaz Ali's last project was Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, which didn't click well with the audience.