Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has come to national limelight with blockbusters like Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, seems to have finally found a suitable hero for his next film. After approaching leading names from Tollywood and Bollywood, the filmmaker is rumoured to have convinced none other than Prabhas to star in his next flick.

Who All were Approached before?

The director has been severely criticised by a section of audience and critics for promoting toxic masculinity in Kabir Singh. Hence, many heroes from Telugu and Hindi had reservations over working with him, said reports.

Vanga had reportedly met the likes of Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor for his next movie, but many had turned down his offer. Now, Prabhas has agreed to work in his next flick, reportedly titled as Devil.

Prabhas' Next Movie

Prabhas will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Jaan, which is a romantic movie. The actor has become choosy following the massive success of the Baahubali franchise. But the failure of his previous mega-budget flick Saaho has made his very cautious.

The actor seems to have agreed to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, but it is not clear whether he has liked the script of Devil or any other story. Nonetheless, the Baahubali actor is firm on not promoting misogynistic views in the proposed flick.

Prabhas too has been approached by many filmmakers that include Prashanth Neel, director of KGF franchise.