Rumours have been doing rounds for months about Lokesh Kangaraj teaming up with a big name of Kollywood again. It has been reported that the young filmmaker, after working with Vijay in Master, might be directing none other than Rajinikanth.

Speculations were rife that Lokesh Kanagaraj had approached Kamal Haasan with a script. After hearing the storyline, the Ulaganayagan felt the script would better suit Rajinikanth and asked the filmmaker to narrate it to the Tamil superstar.

According to the reports, Lokesh Kanagaraj then approached Rajinikanth and he was impressed with the storyline. Later, it was said that Kamal Haasan had come forward to produce the film on his Rajkamal International.

However, the latest buzz is that Lokesh Kanagaraj will not working with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's project at this stage. The lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak is going to delay the said project.

It is likely to take off in the second half of 2021.

If the latest reports are to be believed, he will be an actor with whom Kanagaraj had delivered one of the biggest box office hits of 2019.

Yes, Lokesh Kanagaraj will be teaming up with none other than Karthi and Dream Warriors, which funded their previous flick Kaithi, will be producing the film. There is a possibility of them collaborating for the sequel of Kaithi.

As of now, Lokesh Kanagaraj's focus is on Vijay's Master. The film was scheduled for release in the month of April, but it has been indefinitely postponed due to the lockdown.