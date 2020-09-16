Rumours around Lokesh Kanagaraj's next movie have finally come to an end. Yes, the young filmmaker will be teaming up with none other than Kamal Haasan.

A day ago, Lokesh Kanagaraj had announced that he would make an important announcement on his next project. As promised by him, Kamal Haasan revealed the news with a tweet, "I'm very happy to let you guys know that the Announcement of my next directorial venture will be out tomorrow at 6pm!"

The Ulaganayagan shared a poster a promotional material that had the caption "Once upon a time there lived a ghost..."

The red texture and the guns in the poster indicate that it is a bloody violent film. Presumably, it is a period film set in a different era. The film has Anirudh Ravichander's music and will release in the summer 2021.

For months, speculations have been doing rounds about Lokesh Kanagaraj's next film. It was earlier said that Lokesh Kanagaraj had approached Kamal Haasan for a film, but the actor felt that the idea pitched in by the filmmaker was tailor-made for his friend Rajinikanth.

As per Kamal's advice, Lokesh Kanagaraj approached Rajinikanth and got his approval to star in the flick, which was supposed to be produced by Kamal Haasan. However, the plans changed thereafter as the Tamil superstar was hesitant to begin shooting till the situation returns to normal from Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the proposed project was getting delayed, Kamal has decided to do a quickie. In the meantime, Lokesh Kanagaraj had plans to collaborate with Karthi for Kaithi 2. On the other hand, his Master with Vijay is delayed and the new release date is yet to be announced.