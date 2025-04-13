Former Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna, who is also the wife of Akshay Kumar, never minces her words. Known for her unabashed, raw, and unfiltered remarks, she often grabs headlines with her candid takes.

Twinkle Khanna, daughter of legendary movie stars Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt anecdote along with a humorous memory involving her sister, Rinke Khanna. Originally posted in January 2024, the post has resurfaced on social media in April 2025, striking a chord with fans all over again.

Twinkle took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to their sibling relationship, giving her followers a unique glimpse into their dynamic. The post featured joyful holiday snapshots and nostalgic black-and-white photos with their father.

"My sister and I are a year apart. I was always the giant, and she was petite. At times, we resembled Tom and Jerry, and sometimes—depending on my weight—Laurel and Hardy. Of course, we teased each other mercilessly," she wrote.

Twinkle also recalled a hilarious prank she once played on Rinke, "As her husband likes to recount, when he first came to meet my sister, I told him, 'You need to know we have different fathers. My father is Vinod Khanna, and hers is Rajesh Khanna. That's why I'm tall and she's not.' My sister was livid, though I thought it was quite funny."

She continued, "Whenever I'm in trouble, she's the first one by my side. She calls me every day, even if it's just to chat about mundane events. I can't say that if life is a desert, she is my only oasis, but I know that under the scorching sun, she will definitely share that wide-brimmed hat with me—even if it's just to throw some shade my way :)"

Twinkle concluded her post with a heartfelt note: "Here's to sisters — what would we do without them?"

Rinke stepped away from films nearly two decades ago; her last appearance was with Mammootty in Ek Din Anjaane Mein (2005). Before that, she starred alongside Kareena Kapoor in Chameli.

Meanwhile, Twinkle married actor Akshay Kumar in 2001, while Rinke tied the knot with businessman Samir Saran in 2003.