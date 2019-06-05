After the massive success of KGF: Chapter 1, Prashanth Neel has apparently become one of the most sought after filmmakers in South India. The director is rumoured to be approached by numerous of producers, asking him whether he has right script in hand.

There have been rumours of Prashanth Neel teaming up with Prabhas earlier. Also, it was speculated that the director had met Mahesh Babu and had talks for a project, which would commence after the completion of his latest film, KGF: Chapter 2.

The latest buzz is that it is not Mahesh Babu or Prabhas, but Jr NTR who is going to collaborate with Prashanth Neel. The director has been in talks with the actor for a while and the discussion seems to have reached the last stage, say reports in Telugu media.

It is said to be a Telugu-Kannada bilingual film. With Mythri Movie Makers wishing the director on his birthday (5 June), the rumours of the production house funding the project has become stronger.

It may be recalled that Mythri Movie Makers had earlier funded Jr NTR and Mohanlal's bilingual Janatha Garage.

Coming back to Prashanth Neel, the director is busy with the second instalment of the KGF. The shooting of the movie is underway in Mysuru. Rocking Star Yash has joined the shooting recently.

It is a multilingual movie, which has Sanjay Dutt and Raveen Tandon enacting important roles.