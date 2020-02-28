For years now, there have been tons of reports on Anushka Shetty's friendship with Prabhas. Time and again, we have read about their alleged affair. In spite of the actor refuting speculations on sharing any special relationship, reports of them tying the knot have continued to crop up in media.

Anushka to Tie the Knot with Filmmaker

Of late, it was speculated that Anushka Shetty was gearing up to marry a cricketer. Now, the latest buzz in the tinsel town is that the 38-year old is getting hitched to a director. According to reports in Telugu media, the groom is the son of a legendary filmmaker. However, the name of the boy is yet to be revealed.

The Many Link Ups

Anushka Shetty started her career in 2005 with Puri Jagannadh's Super. Since then, she has been linked up with many actors. As strange it could be, rumour mills had initially claimed that the Vikramarkudu girl was dating married-man Nagarjuna and at some point of time the same media had stated that she was in love with his son Naga Chaitanya, who is now married to Samantha.

Also, her name was linked up with Gopichand. In the last couple of years, media across the nation has reported that she is seeing her Baahubali co-star Prabhas. Fans too did not complain following their great chemistry in the SS Rajamouli's magnum opus.

Coming to her work, Anushka Shetty is not working round-the-clock like before. After Baahubali, she took a break and returned with Bhaagamathie. She was last seen in Chiranjeevi's multilingual mega-budget film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Currently, Anushka is busy with Hemant Madhukar's Nishabdham.