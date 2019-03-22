Rajinikanth is prepping up for his next movie which is expected to hit the floors soon. The Tamil superstar is joining hands with AR Murugadoss although the project has not been formally announced yet.

There have been a lot of rumours about the role that Rajinikanth is going to play in the movie, presently referred to as Thalaivar 166. It was speculated that the superstar would be enacting the role of a politician in the AR Murugadoss' creation.

The strong rumours coming from the sources close to unit have not denied the reports and said that the superstar will not been seen in just one role, but two! As per the buzz, Rajini is donning khakhi for one of the characters in the multilingual flick.

Yes, Rajinikanth will be doing the role of a cop and also will be doing the character of a social activist. Here is a list of characters that he has enacted in movies since 2014.

Movie Name Roles Lingaa Petty thief and a collector. Kabali An ageing gangster Kaala Slum lord 2.0 Robot Petta Hostel warden.

In his illustrious career, he has played dual roles in the movies like Moondru Mugam, Pandian, and Kodi Parakuthu, while playing dual roles in the films like Arunachalam, Pokkiri Raja, Dharmathin Thalaivan, Muthu, Endhiran among many others.

As far as the cast is concerned, many names of top heroines that include Keerthy Suresh have been doing rounds, but there has not been official word about the female lead yet. Rumours are rife that Nayanthara is the front runner to bag the film, reportedly produced by Lyca Productions.