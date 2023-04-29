Ashneer Grover might have been missing from Shark Tank India season 2, but there is no dearth of limelight for the former BharatPe MD. In a recent interview, the entrepreneur recalled what happened when he once liked Bollywood actress Mouni Roy's bikini picture on social media.

The topic was discussed when Ashneer was joined by his wife Madhuri Jain in a conversation with actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol for their YouTube show titled 'Couple of Things'.

Ashneer said, "I get very scared. One day, I liked a photo of Mouni Roy. I follow very few people on Instagram, around 60 people. In that, I was following Mouni Roy too. Mouni Roy ne bikini me ek photo dali (She put up a bikini pic). I liked it."

Ashneer Grover unfollowed Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa?

At this time, his wife Madhuri interrupted and asked, "Yeh like karna banta hai? (Is this worth liking)?" Ashneer added, "I came home and she was sitting there angry. I didn't know what I did. Maine toh kuch bhi nahi kiya (I didn't do anything)".

To this, his wife explained that it was about liking a bikini picture. Ashneer then revealed that he unfollowed Mouni Roy and several other accounts, including Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa on Instagram.

However, this is not the first time when Ashneer has shared something like this. The former 'Shark Tank' judge recently released his memoir, 'Doglapan' and the chapters in it have been making quite some waves. He has spilled some major beans in the memoir.

When Ashneer Grover spoke about how he could have gotten married to Kiara Advani

And one such instance is what happened when he mentioned how he could have gotten married to Kiara Advani, in front of his wife once. In the chapter reportedly titled, 'When Kiara Advani Almost Got Me Divorced', Ashneer has spoken about an old incident. He revealed that he was sitting with his family and a friend, who had hired the help of someone like "Sima Aunty" to form his alliance. On being asked, his friend revealed that Kiara Advani could have been one of the matches for him.

Responding to it, Ashneer reportedly told his mother, in front of his wife how he was so popular that he could even get Kiara Advani now. "Madhuri's face fell on hearing this—she did not find the conversation funny at all. I could see an instant change in her body language," he wrote in his book.

"We were to travel to Mumbai for the shoot that night. On the aircraft, Madhuri sat tightlipped and wouldn't speak to me, until they served food and I nagged her to eat it. It was as if a sudden dam had burst," he added.

Ashneer went on to reveal that his wife Madhuri blasted him for almost half an hour and almost took off her jewellery too. He revealed that it was only after his wife gave him an earful and reminded him how she married him when he was a nobody that the argument finally ended.

For the unversed, Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain tied the knot in 2006 and they are parents to two children.