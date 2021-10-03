Using mobile phones while riding or driving is a serious offence in India and fetches hefty fines. But commuters thought they found a loop-hole when they casually started using earphones while riding, evading police's radar while talking on the phone or listening to music. But a viral image circulating on social media and in WhatsApp groups has struck panic among Bengaluru residents, who now think that the city's traffic police have patched the loophole, rendering use of headphones by motorists illegal and subject to hefty fines.

An image of a news article "Motorists using headphones to be fined Rs 1,000" has gone viral, triggering a debate among motorists in Bengaluru. It came as a revelation to many as they didn't think it was illegal to use earphones of any kind, wired or wireless, while riding. Many thought this is just a hoax and refused to believe it. However, every bit of it is true.

"Not a new law"

The article in print and online news might be recent, but the law isn't. Speaking to International Business Times, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda said that "this is not a new law. As per the Motor Vehicle Act, the use of gadgets that divert the attention during the operation of a vehicle is restricted. Those using mobile phones, headphones, Bluetooth earphones or any other equipment will be fined."

The Joint Commissioner also said that there will be strict enforcement against the violation in the city. Motorists will be fined Rs 1,000 for using headphones while riding. In addition, using earphones for music is a violation for both car drivers and motorists. Use of Google Maps or navigation while driving or riding is permitted, but one cannot hold the phone in the hand while doing so.

The Motor Vehicle Act also prohibits motorists from talking on the phone while stopping at a traffic signal. This, too, can get you a challan.

The strict enforcement of the law in Bengaluru is timely. With so many earphones and TWS headphones coming with active noise cancelling, the driver and rider is often not alert of the surroundings. This could put both the rider and others on the road at risk of an accident.