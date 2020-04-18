Diljit Dosanjh is a pure 'Punjabi Putt' of Bollywood. He is not only famous for his singing and acting skills, but also for his happy-go-lucky attitude. From hilarious memes to beautiful songs and unapologetic comments, Dosanjh has been giving out major life goals. Being quarantined, many Bollywood celebrities have indulged themselves in extreme workouts, hairstylings, painting, music and especially, cooking.

From a variety of healthy recipes to gluten-free dessert, Bollywood stars have their chef hats on. Joining the bandwagon, Diljit has also been posting recipes from his Punjabi kitchen. From soybean and paneer to Punjabi-style chole, he has been indulging in cooking his favourite foods in his style.

Diljit's food stories are fun to watch as it comes with the full recipe of the dish along with hilarious commentary. Recently, while adding ingredients to his dish, he might have sprinkled some salt on Bollywood by taking a dig on the remake of iconic songs. After the Masakali 2.0 disaster, which starred Marjawaan couple Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, it has become vividly obvious that Music companies should not go for unnecessary remakes.

But hold on, Diljit was not talking about Masakali 2.0 (though, we all know that it must be painful for his ears too.) While acing the perfect 'Chole Pindi' recipe, Diljit pointed out how Bollywood had ruined one of his favourite Punjabi songs. In the video shared on his Instagram story, he can be seen adding spiced to the boiled chile and saying, "Chaar-Paanch laung aur Teen elaichi...Ve tu laung, ve main laachi, Tere pichhe aa gawachi...jo ki bht acha gana bollywood ne khrb kiya."

Well, we can't agree more!

The Punjabi song Laung Laachi, sung by Mannat Noor, which starred Ammy Virk, Neeru Bajwa, Amberdeep, was recreated by T-series for the movie Luka Chupi under the title, 'Tu Laung Main Elaachi'. The song was sung by Tulsi Kumar in Hindi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Still confused? Decide for yourself!

The original song

The 'Not-So-Required' remake