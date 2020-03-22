Arjun Kapoor, like any other star, has been making the most out of his self-quarantine time. He has shared many posts and videos where we can see him working out and chilling in his house. Ishqzaade fame was even spotted in legendry film Hera Phera, starring the comic trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Where many couples of B-town have been spotted spending the quarantine period together, neither Arjun nor Malaika has shared even a single post together. No wonder when will the fans be able to see them together but till then, Arjun has found another date for him.

Date night!

Yes! you read it right. Ditching Malaika, Arjun was spotted spending date night with another actor. If you are thinking that it's some other actress then hold your horses. Being self quarantined, Kapoor has been spending a lot of time binging movies. Last night he had a date with none other than Leonardo DiCaprio as he was watching 'The Revenant'. The actor shared a snap from the movie and wrote, "Date night... Leo and I" in his Instagram story.

Arjun was last seen in Panipat opposite Kriti Sanon. Sanjay Dutt played the role of the antagonist in the film. Before Coronavirus outbreak, Arjun was shooting with Rakul Preet Singh for his upcoming family comedy-drama in Punjab. Kapoor's most anticipated movie of 2020 was Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra but due to COVID-19, the movie release has been shelved for a while. The movie has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

YRF took to social media to declare the postpone of the release and wrote, "Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time."