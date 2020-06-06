Having presence on social media sites is an important part of an individual brand development. For celebrities and public figures, it becomes a bridge that connects them with their fans and commoners.

As a result, small or big, every celebrity, these days, have his/her pages on social networkiing sites. Facebook is one such platform which has helped celebrities or public figures to have an easy interaction with people.

Today, let us see the top five Telugu actors with highest followers on Facebook.

Prabhas: No 1

Prabhas is at the number one position in the list of Telugu actor with highest followers on Facebook. His popularity rose to new heights after working with SS Rajamouli in the two-part Baahubali series. Today, he is a pan-India actor which has helped him to have huge 1.4+ crore fan followers on the social media site.

Mahesh Babu: No 2

Mahesh Babu is at the second position. His films have done extremely well at the box office in the last decade, making him one of the biggest stars of South India. Further, his succesful films have been remade in other languages that include Kollywood and Bollywood. Today, he has 79 lakh followers on Facebook,

Ram Charan: No 3

Ram Charan is the third most popular Telugu star on Facebook. His latest movie RRR with SS Rajamouli is expected to give a massive push to his popularity since it is a pan-India film. Currently, he has 71 lakh followers on the social media site.

Nani: No 4

Nani is one of the few actors who has a huge fan following among youths and urban audience. Hence, it is not surprise to see his name in the top-five list. He has 52 lakh followers on Facebook.

Junior NTR: No 5

Junior NTR might be a king at the box office, but his fan following on Facebook is less when compared to his peers. The actor, who is working with SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Ram Charan, has 38 lakh followers on the social media site.

However, like Ram Charan, Junior NTR's popularity is increase once RRR hits the screens.