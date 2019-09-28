Losliya seems to be entering the last stage of Bigg Boss Tamil. The Srilankan TV anchor has narrowly escaped from getting evicted from Kamal Haasan's show, if we go by a poll conducted on The International Business Times.

The poll was conducted with the question - who among the 4 contestants should be eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 in week 14? It had the participation of 1000s of our readers and Sherin has got the maximum votes for the eviction.

37.23 percent of our readers want her to be out of the show this week. Till Kavin's eviction, it looked like Losliya might be shown the door from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 as she had the maximum percentage of the audience voting against her.

Once Kavin was out, Losliya, who shared special friendship with him, seems to have got the votes from his fans after he walked out of the Vijay TV's show with Rs 5 lakh. As a result, Sherin's journey is ending in the Tamil reality show.

Losliya has got 23.68 percent of votes. She is followed by Tharshan who has received 19.68 percent of votes, while Sandy is in the fourth place by getting 19.41 percent of votes.

It is safe to say that Tharshan and Sandy have found their places in the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 which will be held next week. It has to be noted that Mugen has already entered the last stage of the game.

Will Losliya, Sandy, Tharshan and Mugen will fight for the winner's trophy and Rs 50 lakh prize next week in Kamal Haasan's show? The answer will be known this weekend.