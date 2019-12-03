Lokesh Kanagaraj seems to be in huge demand. After delivering two good movies and bagging an opportunity to direct Vijay's 64th movie, the young filmmaker has now become the most wanted filmmaker in Kollywood.

Kamal Haasan

Recently, there were rumours of Lokesh Kanagaraj getting a call from Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal International. Now, the director has met none other than Rajinikanth, paving way for the speculations of his collaboration with the Tamil superstar.

Lokesh Kanagaraj to direct Rajini?

According to the reports, Lokesh Kanagaraj met Rajinikanth at his residence on Monday, 2 December. The buzz is that the duo might be in discussion for a project. However, not much information is available about the development at this stage.

Rajinikanth celebrated his birthday on Monday as per Hindu lunar calendar. He had invited limited set of people for the celebration and Lokesh Kanagaraj was one among them.

Rajinikanth's Upcoming Movies

Recently, Rajinikanth has completed the dubbing of his upcoming film, Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie will hit the screens for Pongal 2019.

He will be soon starting his next film with Siruthai Siva which will be funded by Sun Pictures. It is only after the completion of this flick, Rajinikanth would be working with Lokesh Kanagaraj if there are really planning for their first collaboration.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next

On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj has completed the latest schedule of shooting of his film with Vijay, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64 in New Delhi. Soon the team will be travelling to Shivamogga in Karnataka for the next schedule.

The makers have plans to complete the shooting by February and want to release the film, which has Malavika Mohanan, in April 2020. His film with Kamal Haasan seems to be not happening at this stage.