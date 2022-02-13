The often-cited and almost renowned Indian jugaad has truly come of age. From simple make-do mechanisms that get the job done to brilliant innovations bordering on advanced engineering. The latest display of indigenous capabilities happens to be a portable device that can put first-generation electric cars to shame.

The video that's gained traction and virality on social media shows the inventor of the device Gursaurabh Singh attaching it to an ordinary bicycle. Dhruv Vidyut, when attached to a bicycle, upgrades it to a motor and battery-powered electric cycle.

From there on, it's a smooth ride, even literally. Capable of touching 25kms an hour with a maximum load of 170 kg, Dhruv Vidyut has a range of up to 40 kms. That's not it. In sync with majority of rural India and its terrain, the device is also capable of withstanding a lot of mud and functions regardless of the muddy off roads. It is fire, water and rustproof as well.

Impressed with the invention, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, tweeted, "This has been doing the Signal rounds the last few days. Not the first device in the world to motorize a cycle. But this is an outstanding design—compact and efficient, rugged—loved the working in mud which makes it an off-roader, safe and savvy with a phone charging port."

The battery indicator, throttle and ignition key further enhance its practicality and appeal. Made of aircraft-grade aluminium, the device also doesn't require welding, cutting or other similar modifications before being attached to the cycles. Twenty minutes of pedalling charges fifty percent of battery.

If commercialised and priced right, in short, it truly could be a life-changer for the 8 crore odd bicycles and rickshaws running across the country. Applauding the disruptive power of the device and its potential to bring EV revolution which might be the most important one, the thread continues, "It's not inevitable that this will succeed commercially or be substantially profitable, but I still would feel proud to be an investor. Grateful if someone can connect me with Gursaurabh."

Applause where it's due

There are very few inventions that have their head and heart, both at the right place. Social media applauded the invention and especially for its potential to transform the daily life of a humble cyclist.

"Where can I get it? It's so useful for us old people and those who commute on cycles daily," wrote a user. Some, however, pegged innovation as nothing more than out-of-the-box creativity. "But the very purpose of cycling in today's times is defeated as staying fit via exercises, cycling takes a backseat," opined a Twitter user.