Ananya's smoking pictures are on fire, quite literally! The picture has divided netizens, some criticising the act while others calling it a 'personal choice.' Interestingly, the smoking images of male stars have never made such noise on social media, it is always the actresses who are on the radar. From Shahrukh Khan to Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn, many top stars have been vocal about their smoking habit but never made it to the headlines unlike the ladies. All said and done, Ananya is not the first actress to get caught smoking. Here are five instances where actresses smoking pictures were leaked.

Priyanka Chopra: The actress along with her mother Madhu Chopra and husband Nick Jonas was clicked with a cigar in hand.

Rani Mukherjee: The Bengali beauty is a chain smoker and has even revealed that she often gets into arguments with her family members on the topic.

Kangana Ranaut: The Gangster actress is reportedly a chain smoker too, she even stated that used to smoke 10-12 cigarettes per day. However, the actress quit the habit later.

Sushmita Sen: The former Miss Universe has been spotted smoking in public in various instances. However, considering her health and lifestyle she has called it quits.

Manisha Koirala: The Dil Se actress was addicted to smoking so much that she was spotted with a cigar right after her wedding. Post battling cancer, the actress has completely quit the habit.