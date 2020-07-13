Amid the raging political crisis in Rajasthan and reports of Sachin Pilot joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President cleared the air and confirmed on Monday, July 13, that he would not be joining the BJP.

The 42-year-old leader has declared an open revolt against Congress, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority now as he has the support of over 30 party MLAs, enough to bring down the Rajasthan government.

Pilot is camping in the national capital since Sunday (July 12), however, he said that he didn't get a chance to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi or the party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Amid a catalogue of speculation, few reports also suggested that Sachin Pilot had met or had a telephonic conversation with his former Congress colleague and now BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi.

The Congress Legislative Party meeting at 10:30 am

The Congress Legislative Party meeting that was scheduled to begin at 10:30 am today will not be attended by the Sachin Pilot camp. On Sunday night, a statement was issued by Sachin Pilot's office that read, "Rajasthan Deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot not to attend Congress Legislative Party meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow."

The Rajasthan Congress had earlier issued a whip to the party MLAs for the legislature party meeting today. Addressing a press conference, party leaders Ajay Maken, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Avinash Pande said that strict disciplinary action will be taken against those Congress MLAs who do not turn up for the legislature meeting.

94 MLAs attend CLP meet

As many as 94 MLAs have attended the Congress Legislative Party meeting today held at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence while Sachin Pilot and 15 others stayed away from it.

Sachin Pilot loyalist Danish Abrar was present at Gehlot's residence for the CLP meet. Meanwhile, Independent MLA Ramila Khadiya took to Twitter, saying that she won't be able to attend the Congress meet in Jaipur due to her father's death anniversary. However, she has extended her support to the Ashok Gehlot government.

The Congress in Rajasthan seems to be in a deep crisis after Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared an open rebellion against the Rajasthan government led by his arch-rival and boss Ashok Gehlot.