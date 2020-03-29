Vijay Deverakonda, once again, has experienced a flop with Kranthi Madhav's World Famous Lover. The actor, while shooting itself, knew that the film would be a flop at the box office and that is why, he stuck to minimal promotions. But the craze for the actor and his confidence hasn't gone down at all. He is still the most desirable man in the year 2019.

Vijay is currently busy chilling at home with his parents and brother Anand Deverakonda, due to lockdown and breakout of coronavirus in Hyderabad. He is back to Hyderabad recently after finishing the Mumbai schedule of his upcoming film Fighter, which is a multi-lingual project.

Fighter is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and has Ananya Panday as the leading lady. Fighter will be presented by Karan Johar in Hindi, and finally, after a long wait, Vijay Deverakonda is making his Bollywood debut with this film. Also, this film marks Ananya Panday's debut in Telugu film industry.

Vijay, in one of his recent interviews with a leading daily, has revealed that he is interested to work with a couple of the most-happening heroines of Bollywood. Looks like the actor wants to make the utmost use of his Bollywood debut film.

Janhvi Kapoor, on Koffee with Karan, said that she is interested in working with Vijay. Later, she was approached to work with him for Fighter. But unfortunately, the actress couldn't accommodate her dates for the film and so, she was replaced by Ananya. Now, Vijay is keen on working with her and he is waiting for a chance.

Vijay Deverakonda was recently seen in Mebaz commercial ad which Kiara Advani. They looked really cute together on screen. Looks like Vijay is impressed with Kiara's work, and has shown interest in working with the Guilty actor. So this is like a hint to filmmakers that Vijay is ready to work with Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani.