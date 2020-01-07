Music is always a good option and it can light up anyone's mood regardless of the genre because every individual has a different genre. One name who has gained immense popularity in the music industry is Not Dillon. Born by the name Dillon Shamoun in Detroit, MI, he has worked and contributed endlessly in the music industry and is inspiring thousands of people with his music. The 23-year old guy is pursuing his studies from Michigan State University and has previously worked at Apple, which is one of the biggest global brands. Currently, he is working and learning a lot of things at one go including songwriting, music production and artist management as well.

Besides trending on the top on Soundcloud, he has made his way on the top of Spotify's curated playlists on several occasions. Known for giving energetic performances, Dillon loves to be on the stage and entertain people. As of today, he has accumulated more than 1 million streams worldwide on self-released projects. Moreover, his love for music happened when he started attending music festivals and concerts during college. Later, when he performed thrice at different festivals, he realized that he was meant for music and today Shamoun has taken the globe by storm with his impressive musical skills.

It has been almost 3 years since he started his journey and he has unleashed his versatility as a DJ, a music producer and a songwriter. Over the years, Dillon has performed at several festivals and concerts. However, when asked what his biggest achievement has been, he said, "I produced a song and to my surprise, it reached the top 15 on Canada radio. Entertaining people is what I love the most and when I am on stage, I feel I own it." Apart from this, he considers the audience as his biggest critic. In recent years, Dillon has established himself as a successful name in the music industry and he is rightly the most promising musician in the years to come.