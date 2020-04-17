Ajith Kumar had made his Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Asoka way back in 2001. It was before his transformation from lover boy to an action hero. Now, the actor is rumoured to have got a call from the Hindi film industry again.

Vishnuvardhan Unites Ajith with K-jo

Rumours are rife that Karan Johar is prepping up to re-launch Ajith Kumar in Bollywood. The movie is written and directed by Vishnuvardhan, who had earlier worked with Thala in the films like Arrambam and Billa.

According to the reports, Vishnuvardhan is directing a Hindi movie based on the Kargil war. The movie has Siddharth Malhotra in the main lead. Ajith is reportedly offered the character of an Army Major inspired by Vikram Batra.

However, an official announcement in this regards is yet to be made.

Ajith and Vishnuvardhan's Relationship

Vishnuvardhan shares a warm relationship with Ajith Kumar. After working with him in two movies, they have become good friends. Vishnuvardhan has been pitching in a lot of ideas. At some point, they were in a serious talks for a historical movie to be produced by AM Rathnam.

However, due to budget issues, they decided to drop the idea. It looks like Vishnuvardhan has convinced the actor to make his comeback to Bollywood.

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar has been working on Valimai, produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth. It is interesting to note that Kapoor had expressed to fund a Bollywood movie with the Tamil actor in the lead if he is willing to act in the Hindi film industry.