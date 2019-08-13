Actress Anupama Parameswaran has been appreciated by movie buffs and critics, for the performance in her recent film Rakshasudu, which released on August 2. Well, Anupama is pretty lucky to have bagged the project and such an interesting role, at a very early stage of her career. She played the role of a teacher, which was reprised by Amala Paul in the Tamil version. The actress, has pulled off the role really well and it is her first ever collaboration with Sreenivas Bellamkonda, the male lead of the film.

Like we have already said, Anupama is very lucky to have been part of this film, because the makers have considered one more heroine also for this film. She is none other than Raashi Khanna, who was approached by the makers initially, to play the role of the teacher.

Sources have informed that the actress has even asked for a remuneration worth Rs 1 crore. But she was pretty busy with other films and things didn't go well. After a few talks, the makers have thought that Anupama would fit in really well in the same role and so, they have finalised her.

But this wasn't revealed by the makers earlier. But yes, Anupama has done her job really well and she was amazing as a teacher. During the promotions itself, she said, "All I know is that I have to give my best. I know I will be compared in the performance which Amala Paul has given, but I want to make sure that I do all that I can to give my best."