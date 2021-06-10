Days after Juhi Chawla's suit against 5G implementation in the country was dismissed by High Court, the actress has said she is not against 5G. The actor had filed a suit raising concerns over 5G implementation and its impact. The suit had asked authorities to certify if the technology poses any threat to the organisms. However, Chawla was fined by the HC for "abusing process of law".

Juhi Chawla welcomes 5G

And now, Juhi Chawla has come out to address the matter once again. In a video, Juhi has said that a lot of what she said was lost in the noise. She emphasized that she is not against 5G. "There has been so much noise in the past few days that I couldn't even hear myself. I feel like a very important message got lost in the noise. That is, we are not against 5G. In fact, we are welcoming of it. All we're asking is that the authorities certify it safe. We are just asking them to publish their studies in the public domain so our fears are allayed," she said.

Chawla further said, "We just want to know that it is safe for children, pregnant women, unborn children, for people who are old and infirm...for flora and fauna. That is all we're asking." Juhi had raised concerns on the radiation that the 5G technology would emit and the damage it would cause to the environment.

High Court's order

While dismissing Juhi Chawla's plea, Justice JR Midha had said, "...plaintiffs have filed the suit to gain publicity which is clear from the fact that plaintiff no 1 (Chawla) circulated the video conferencing link of this court on her social media accounts, which resulted in repeated disruptions of court proceedings." The actor has also been imposed a fine of Rs 20 lacs.