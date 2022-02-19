Space agencies like NASA and private space companies like SpaceX have been trying to formulate an effective plan to colonize Mars for several years. According to the current human technology, it will take a minimum of 500 days to reach the Red Planet. However, engineers in Canada have now apparently developed a cutting-edge technology that could help humans reach Mars within 45 days.

Laser-Thermal Propulsion System

Scientists at McGill University in Canada have claimed to have developed a laser-thermal propulsion system that will help Mars reach quickly. This system uses lasers to heat hydrogen fuel, and it plays a crucial role in cutting down the travel time.

According to McGill University experts, thrust on spacecraft built on this method will fire large lasers from Earth to deliver power to "photovoltaic arrays on a spacecraft." As a result, it will generate electricity, very similar to a nuclear-electric propulsion (NEP) system.

If this plan works, it will literally reshape the way in which humans travel to distant space bodies in the future.

The future of Mars travel

South African billionaire Elon Musk is one of the most aspiring visionaries who dream of a future Mars colonization.

Earlier, Musk had claimed that the Mars mission could be risky. However, he assured that he will pursue his Mars dreams despite narrow chances of survival.

He also made it clear that the future government on Mars will be based on direct democracy, where people have a crucial role in the decision-making process.

Meanwhile, NASA's Perseverance Rover is currently on the Red Planet, and it is searching for signs of ancient alien life.