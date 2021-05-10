As India is battling the deadly second wave of coronavirus, a new study conducted by American experts has suggested that the actual number of Covid-related deaths in the world could be much higher than official figures. The study conducted by researchers at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation suggested that worldwide Covid-19 death toll is reaching seven million, while the official figures are just 3.24 million.

9,00,000 people died in the United States due to Covid-19

According to the study report, the number of people who have succumbed to the Covid pandemic is more than 9,00,000, a number that is almost 57 percent higher than the official figures. Researchers made this conclusion after analyzing excess mortality from March 2020 through May 3, 2021, and later comparing it with what would be expected in a typical non-pandemic year.

Researchers also suggested that Covid-related death toll in countries like India, Russia, and Mexico could have been much higher than the official figures. The study report noted that the actual number of deaths in countries like Japan, Egypt, and several Central Asian nations could be 10 times higher than the official numbers.

"The analysis just shows how challenging it has been during the pandemic to accurately track the deaths — and actually, transmission — of COVID. And by focusing in on the total COVID death rate, I think we bring to light just how much greater the impact of COVID has been already and maybe in the future," said Dr Christopher Murray who led the study.

More deaths await

As the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc in several countries like India and Brazil, researchers also forecasted the number of deaths that could happen in the future due to the pandemic. Considering the deadly second wave, roughly 2.5 million more people will die of Covid-19 between now and September 01. Researchers also noted that 44,000 more people will die of Covid in the United States.