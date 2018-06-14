Incessant rain in the past 24 hours has wreaked havoc in a few northeastern states. The heavy rainfall has left several areas inundates and has also triggered flash floods.
Tripura
The houses of over 3,500 families have been destroyed in Tripura. The affected families have been lodged in 89 relief camps by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).
Assam
According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), at least 1,48,912 people have been affected in 222 villages under eight revenue circles in the districts of Biswanath, Karbi Anglong West and Karbi Anglong East, Golaghat, Karimganj and Hailakandi.
Areas that recorded heavy rainfall
The places which have recorded heavy rainfall are Majbat 121 mm, Silchar 115 mm, Imphal 64 mm, Tulihal 64 mm, Tezpur 64 mm, Cooch Behar 21 mm, North Lakhimpur 19 mm, Guwahati 17 mm, Dibrugarh 8 mm and Rangia 9 mm of rains, said the weather forecast site.
Thousands affected
Thousands of people have been rendered homeless in Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Cyclonic depression over Assam
Moreover, a cyclonic circulation has developed over Assam and is drawing more moisture from the Bay of Bengal, leading to extremely heavy showers in n Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram, reported Skymet.
Heavy rains due to depression
The Northeast India was hit by the Southwest Monsoon a few days ago. Initially the hilly regions experienced heavy rains due to a depression but as the Southwest Monsoon moved towards Myanmar, extremely hefty showers lashed Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.