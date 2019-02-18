Kim Kardashian has squashed reports that North West is dating Caiden Mills. It was recently reported that the 7-year-old son of rapper Consequence is dating the reality star and Kanye West's daughter, who is 5.

Kim confirmed that North does not have a boyfriend, despite various reports.

According to Daily Mail, while leaving the Hollywood Beauty Awards at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, when asked whether it was "too soon for North West to have a boyfriend," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star replied, "She doesn't have a boyfriend. Like, is that for real? She's five."

Rumours that North and Caiden are dating started after he shared pictures of himself holding what appeared to be Valentine's Day gifts. He revealed that he bought a heart shaped necklace from Tiffany & Co for North.

He wrote, "Shout out to Northie, Babygirl I'll see you soon," along with kissing face emojis.

Caiden also posted a picture of him with the necklace, and captioned the image, "She's gonna LoVe It Wrap that up sir, I'll take it "

Caiden, known as @Caiden817 on Instagram, has over 50k followers on the social media platform. He has a YouTube channel that he started in July 2017, with videos of him rapping his own original songs under the stage name Caiden the Crownholder. He released a song called Dream About Nicki in 2018.

Caiden and North know each other as their parents used to work together previously. And going by his social media page, he frequently visits the Kardashian-West home. He also recently secured an invite to Stormi Webster's first birthday party.