The Walking Dead season 9 has been an emotional journey so far for the fans as Rick Grimes, the lead protagonist has made an exit from the show. This, however, put forth Daryl Dixon, another major character, on prime focus. Considering his importance in the post-apocalyptic zombie series, a report claims that the actor is being difficult on the sets.

"Norman has always been a fan favorite on the show. But things have clearly changed now that he's made a new long-term deal and will be the sole series leading man by end of the season," a source told Radar Online.

The crossbow-wielding hero of AMC's zombie drama has been an integral part of the show from the first season and has proved his loyalty to his survivor group several times in the past. With Rick gone, the group is now heavily dependent on him. His character's dependency on the show has reportedly gone to his head.

"He rolls with a much bigger entourage and is putting more distance between himself and the other cast members. He also insists on being introduced last, and with a lot of fanfare, when the cast gathers for promotional appearances like they did at Comic-Con. The rest of the cast may be thrilled Norman made a long-term deal to keep the show going for years, but they're bickering behind his back that his attitude stinks," the source added.

In the fifth episode of the current season, Rick (played by Andrew Lincoln) suffered a life-threatening injury and was later airlifted by a mystery helicopter to an unknown place. The show has now fast forwarded to several years and will focus on Daryl, Carol, and Michonne along with Rick's daughter Judith.

Post the recent leap, Daryl's role appears somewhat unclear as he was seen operating away from his main group after Rick's assumed death. Showrunner Angela Kang teased that Daryl will blame himself for the death of his friend.

"Daryl feels a lot of guilt. Rick is somebody he loved like a brother and he feels like things didn't end exactly as he would have wanted, although they did have a moment of togetherness in episode four," she told Hollywood Reporter.

The Walking Dead season 9 airs every Sunday at 9/8 pm Central Time.