The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread around the planet, sending billions of people into lockdown as health services struggle to cope.

The overall number of Covid cases worldwide has increased to over 14.2 million, while the deaths have topped to more than 601,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday (July 19) morning, the total number of cases stood at 14,231,248, while the fatalities rose to 601,213, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

US accounts for world's highest number of infections, fatalities

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,707,023 and 140,105, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in second place with 2,074,860 infections and 78,772 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,038,716), and is followed by Russia (764,215), South Africa (350,879), Peru (349,500), Mexico (338,913), Chile (328,846), the UK (295,632), Iran (271,606), Pakistan (261,917), Spain (260,255), Saudi Arabia (248,416), Italy (244,216), Turkey (218,717), France (211,943), Germany (202,426), Bangladesh (202,066), Colombia (182,140), Argentina (122,524), Canada (111,875) and Qatar (106,308), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,358), Mexico (38,888), Italy (35,042), France (30,155), Spain (28,420), India (26,273), Iran (13,979), Peru (12,998) and Russia (12,228).

South Africa became one of the top 5 worst-hit nations

South Africa on Saturday became one of the top five worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, as breathtaking new infection numbers around the world were a reminder that a return to normal life is still far from sight.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) again reported a single-day record of new infections with 259,848.

(With agency inputs)