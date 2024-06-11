Mumbai is a city that can make or break careers. But for Noor Malabika Das, all the city did was push her to the deep end. Kajol's The Trial co-star, Noor was found dead in her apartment in Mumbai. What's even more shocking that it wasn't her family that reported her missing or unreachable, but the neighbour who complained to the police after foul smell start coming out of the apartment.

Noor Malabika Das, who hailed from Assam, was found dead in her Mumbai apartment in a decomposed state. Hinting that she had been dead for many days before anyone noticed her disappearance. Police contacted Malabika's family but the elderly parents expressed their inability to come to Mumbai at such a short notice.

Police performs last rites

This led to the police performing Das' final rites with her actor friend Aloknath Pathak and the help of Mamdani Health and Education NGO. "She went to Mumbai with big hopes to become an actress. However, she was fighting hard to achieve this. We understand that Malabika was unsatisfied with her achievements that forced her to take this extreme step," the family told TOI.

Noor's past work

Apart from The Trial featuring Kajol, Noor was also seen in shows like Siskiyaan, Walkaman Upaya, and Charamsukh. Noor was a former air hostess in Qatar airways. Noor's last film was Gharwali Baharwali which was directed by Sangit Gaikar and released on May 31. The All-India Cine Workers Association workers reportedly reached out to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. They urged the ministers to direct an investigation into her death.