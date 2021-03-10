Nokia recently expanded its product portfolio with three additions - two of which were phones and a TWS pair of earphones. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite was launched in India at an affordable price point of Rs 3,599, through which the Finnish brand is hoping to get consumers on board the TWS bandwagon. There are some compelling reasons for the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite to shine.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite comes in black and white shades. It competes against the likes of OnePlus Buds Z, priced at Rs 2,999, and Realme Buds Air 2 at Rs 3,299. But the biggest question is does Nokia has what it takes to leave the competition behind. Let's find out.

Design

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite doesn't go with the traditional stem-design, which might be a bold choice. It rather offers a large body with a flat circular surface on the outside and a tiny eartip to securely position the TWS inside the ear. Nokia uses plastic material to keep the weight in check, so wearing the Power Earbuds Lite for long hours doesn't cause strain on the ears. There are three ear-tip sizes in the box, something we recommend testing for a comfortable grip and don't hesitate to get your own silicone tip if none of those fit properly.

The Nokia earbuds come in a charging case that's beautifully carved. It sits on a flat surface with the lid facing upwards - something not all TWS would do. The matte finish on smooth curves makes for an excellent look. There's a Type-C port on the back and the LED indicators are positioned on the inside.

The first time we opened the charging case, the hinge appeared wobbly and a slight squeaky sound was there. But it magically disappeared with use. But the strong magnetic action while closing and opening the lid was missing. We wouldn't advise playing with that when bored.

The earbuds fit securely inside the ear and do not fall off even when while brisk walking. This can be useful while working out, too.

Audio quality

Nokia Power Earbuds deliver a decent audio quality with a balanced output, which is not bass-heavy to suit a certain section of the audience. Listening to your favourite tracks would tell you that it is not the most premium sound quality, but tries to justify the price tag. Streaming your TV shows and watching movies will render suitable output and occasional music won't disappoint you either. The call quality is also good on the Power Earbuds Lite with the recipient on the other end of the call not complaining about the voice clarity. The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite lack that X-factor, but that's something to settle for given the price. The better alternative would be Oppo Enco X for a much higher price, well worth it if you want quality.

Battery life

This is where Nokia Power Earbuds Lite shine. Nokia claims to offer 35 hours of battery life in a single charge with the backing of the case. The earbuds alone can last up to 5 hours and the case hold an additional 6 charges, so powering up those buds shouldn't be a problem. With moderate use, we were able to push through a whole week on a single charge.

The USB Type-C port is a nice addition, making it easily accessible anywhere you go these days.

Connectivity

For the brief while we had been testing the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, the connectivity was least of our concerns. We used the earbuds paired with MacBook and an iPhone and it worked effortlessly. There's Bluetooth 5.0 for pairing, which is proven to be an effective means of wireless connectivity in TWS space and Nokia didn't settle for less in this arena.

Verdict

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite has a unique case that gives away a premium style. The audio quality could have been better and the missing ANC is surely a setback considering the competition. The battery life is excellent, one reason why this TWS offering might be considered over others. In our viewpoint, if you can secure a deal or wait for even the slightest price drop, it might be worthwhile. But audiophiles are strongly recommended to invest more for a better pair of TWS.