HMD Global Oy's new Android One series phone Nokia 5.1 Plus is finally up for grabs in India via online stores, including Flipkart.

The new Nokia 5.1 Plus originally made its debut in China with different moniker— Nokia X5— in August. It looks similar to the Nokia 6.1 Plus (aka Nokia X6) in terms of exterior design language but differs in internal hardware.

Nokia 5.1 Plus flaunts 5.86-inch HD+ display with an iPhone X-like notch on the top, which houses a front camera and a set of sensors for Face Unlock feature. The screen is made of LCD and features a 19:9 aspect ratio.

On the rear side, it sports a sturdy polycarbonate-based shell on it with an additional layer of the glass-like material top, to offer premium phone-like feel.

Inside, Nokia 5.1 Plus comes packed with a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core backed by 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), Android Oreo and a 3,080mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a full day under mixed usage.

In terms of photography hardware, it boasts 13MP+5MP dual shooters with LED flash on the back and an 8MP snapper on the front. With two cameras, the device offers Portrait Mode, which allows users to adjust the clarity of the scene behind the subject. Users can change focus on the background to get Bokeh blur effect.

Since the Nokia 5.1 Plus is an Android One series phone, it will soon be getting latest Android Pie update and will also be eligible for Android Q software in 2019.

Nokia 5.1 Plus launch offers and availability details:

The new Nokia 5.1 Plus is now available on online Nokia store and Flipkart starting today for Rs 10,999.

As part of the promotional launch programme, the company in collaboration with Airtel is offering Rs 1800 cash back via data vouchers. It can be redeemed via recharging their pre-paid subscription of Rs 199 or Rs 249 or Rs 448.

Key specifications of Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus:

Model Nokia 6.1 Plus Nokia 5.1 Plus Display 5.8-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection 5.86-inch HD+ (1520x720) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D glass cover on top OS Android 8.1 Oreo (confirmed to get Android P later this year) Android Oreo Processor 64-bit 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core ( 2.0GHz Cortex A73 x 4 + 2.0GHz Cortex A53 x 4) GPU Adreno 509 ----------- RAM 4GB/6GB 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 16MP RGB sensor (F2.0 aperture & 1.0µm pixel size) + 5MP Monochrome sensor (F2.2 aperture & 1.2µm pixel size) with dual-tone LED flash, AI portrait and scene recognition Front: 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size , AI selfies with background blur, stickers and face unlock. Main: 13MP (with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), F2.0 aperture) + 5MP (with depth of field lens), LED flash Front: 8MP with F/2.2 aperture, 80.4-wide angle view Battery 3,060mAh (3,000mAh) with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (0% to 50% charge within 30 minutes of charging) 3,060mAh Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) 4G-LTE (Cat. 4.2) with Dual VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, face unlock, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano+nano or microSD), Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Type C USB Port, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), FM, A-GPRS/GLONASS/BDS/Galileo,3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, Type C USB port Dimensions 47.2 x 70.98 x 7.99~8.59 mm 149.51 x 71.98 x 8.096 mm Weight 151g ------------ Colours Black, Blue and Silver Dark black, Glacier white and Baltic sea blue Price Rs 15,999 Rs 10,999

