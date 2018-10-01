Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus launchIBTimes India/YouTube

HMD Global Oy's new Android One series phone Nokia 5.1 Plus is finally up for grabs in India via online stores, including Flipkart.

The new Nokia 5.1 Plus originally made its debut in China with different moniker— Nokia X5— in August. It looks similar to the Nokia 6.1 Plus (aka Nokia X6) in terms of exterior design language but differs in internal hardware.

Nokia 5.1 Plus flaunts 5.86-inch HD+ display with an iPhone X-like notch on the top, which houses a front camera and a set of sensors for Face Unlock feature. The screen is made of LCD and features a 19:9 aspect ratio.

On the rear side, it sports a sturdy polycarbonate-based shell on it with an additional layer of the glass-like material top, to offer premium phone-like feel.

Inside, Nokia 5.1 Plus comes packed with a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core backed by 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), Android Oreo and a 3,080mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a full day under mixed usage.

Nokia 5.1 Plus hands on
Nokia 5.1 Plus costs Rs 10,999 in IndiaIBTimes India/Sami Khan

 In terms of photography hardware, it boasts 13MP+5MP dual shooters with LED flash on the back and an 8MP snapper on the front. With two cameras, the device offers Portrait Mode, which allows users to adjust the clarity of the scene behind the subject. Users can change focus on the background to get Bokeh blur effect.

Since the Nokia 5.1 Plus is an Android One series phone, it will soon be getting latest Android Pie update and will also be eligible for Android Q software in 2019.

Nokia 5.1 Plus launch offers and availability details:

The new Nokia 5.1 Plus is now available on online Nokia store and Flipkart starting today for Rs 10,999.

As part of the promotional launch programme, the company in collaboration with Airtel is offering Rs 1800 cash back via data vouchers. It can be redeemed via recharging their pre-paid subscription of Rs 199 or Rs 249 or Rs 448.

Key specifications of Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus:

Model

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Display

5.8-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

5.86-inch HD+ (1520x720) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D glass cover on top

OS

Android 8.1 Oreo (confirmed to get Android P later this year)

Android Oreo

Processor

64-bit 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU

MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core ( 2.0GHz Cortex A73 x 4 + 2.0GHz Cortex A53 x 4)

GPU

Adreno 509

-----------

RAM

4GB/6GB

3GB/4GB

Storage

32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB

32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB

Camera

Main: 16MP RGB sensor (F2.0 aperture & 1.0µm pixel size) + 5MP Monochrome sensor (F2.2 aperture & 1.2µm pixel size) with dual-tone LED flash, AI portrait and scene recognition

Front: 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size , AI selfies with background blur, stickers and face unlock.

Main: 13MP (with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), F2.0 aperture) + 5MP (with depth of field lens), LED flash

Front: 8MP with F/2.2 aperture, 80.4-wide angle view

Battery

3,060mAh (3,000mAh) with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (0% to 50% charge within 30 minutes of charging)

3,060mAh

Network

4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)

4G-LTE (Cat. 4.2) with Dual VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)

Add-ons

Fingerprint sensor, face unlock, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano+nano or microSD), Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Type C USB Port, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack,

Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), FM, A-GPRS/GLONASS/BDS/Galileo,3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, Type C USB port

Dimensions

47.2 x 70.98 x 7.99~8.59 mm

149.51 x 71.98 x 8.096 mm

Weight

151g

------------

Colours

Black, Blue and Silver

Dark black, Glacier white and Baltic sea blue

Price

Rs 15,999

Rs 10,999

